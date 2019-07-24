Shahberi fallout: Yogi wants FIR, NSA against erring builders, officials

Lucknow/Noida, Jul 24 (PTI) Accountability should be fixed for officials and builders responsible for illegal construction and risking thousands of human lives in Greater Noida, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.Adityanath held a meeting with officials of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow regarding the Shahberi incident, in which nine people were killed in a twin-building collapse on July 17 last year."Accountability should be fixed for officials and builders responsible for illegal construction. Those who have played with lives of thousands of residents should be sent to jail and an FIR should be lodged. Also, they should be booked under the National Security Act (NSA)," he was quoted as saying in an official statement.The chief minister said a list should be prepared of the officials involved in land-related matters so that strict action could be taken against them."It should also be investigated that how, even after stay from court the construction was done, and due action should be taken against the officials responsible for it," he added.The list, Adityanath said, should be prepared of all the officials responsible for the construction done after 2014. He further instructed that there should be a forensic audit of the unsafe construction and these should be demolished immediately."Safety of the residents is of utmost priority," he remarked.The chief minister instructed officials to pursue the cases in court with best legal resources and in the best possible way.He also asked his Cabinet minister Satish Mahana to communicate with the local residents, along with MP and MLA of the area so that an amicable solution could be found.Adityanath said officials should be held accountable in cases like those of Amrapali builders.Meanwhile, the chief minister also instructed Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey to investigate the quality of the construction done by the Lucknow Development Authority and the Housing Development Board as there have been some complaints about the quality of the construction.The twin-building collapse in Greater Noida's Shahberi village had unearthed scores of other illegal constructions, which had come up in the area at the risk of human settlements. PTI KIS KJKJ