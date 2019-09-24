Shahberi illegal construction: Noida police says more arrests soon

Noida (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Tuesday said it will soon arrest the private developers whose anticipatory bail applications were rejected by a local court in connection with the illegal construction in Shahberi. The district and sessions court in Surajpur dismissed bail pleas of 19 developers accused of illegal construction and sale of property in high-rise buildings in Shahberi, where two adjoining buildings had collapsed in July 2018 leading to death of nine people. Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said around 80 FIRs have been registered and nearly 50 accused persons arrested so far in connection with illegal constructions in Shahberi. "Now with the court rejecting the anticipatory bail applications of 19 people, the police will arrest them soon," Krishna told PTI. The local court on Tuesday asked the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), district administration and police to take action against their officials who failed to prevent illegal construction and present a report within three months, according to lawyer Dharmendra Jaint, one of the government counsels in the case. "We will look into the court order and proceed accordingly. We will do whatever is warranted from the district police," SSP Krishna added. On August 28, the district administration had invoked National Security Act against another builder, Shahbuddin, who had constructed the illegal buildings which had collapsed in Shahberi. It was the first case in Uttar Pradesh in which a builder was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), which prohibits bail to an accused for 12 months,subject to judicial review, the administration had said. PTI KIS CK