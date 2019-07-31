Shaheed Udham Singh memorial will be set up in Sangrur: Pb minister

Sangrur, July 31 (PTI) Shaheed Udham Singh memorial will be set up at Sunam-Bathinda highway here at a cost of Rs 2.64 crore, Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Wednesday.Channi said this while paying his tributes to the great freedom fighter at a state level function here on his 80th martyrdom day.The minister said memorial will be set up over four acres piece of land and will be completed within a year.Designed by Punjab's Chief Architect, memorial will include Shaheed Udham Singh's statue, open air theatre, landscaping with other ultra-modern facilities, Channi said in an official release here.On the occasion, the minister also honoured the descendants of the martyr. In 1940, Udham Singh assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. PTI CHS RCJ