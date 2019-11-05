Shaheen Bhatt's hit "I've Never Been (Un)Happier" to be out in paperback soon

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Screenwriter-Author Shaheen Bhatt's "I've Never Been (Un)Happier" will be released in paperback later this month, announced publishing house Penguin on Tuesday.The book, a philosophical tell-all, claims to be an "emotionally arresting memoir" taking the readers through the author's personal pendulum of understanding and living with depression. Earlier published as an e-book, the paperback, according to the publishers, will include content that was edited out of the first edition alongside three new chapters, and more personal additions like scans from Shaheen's journals."... Ever since it (the e-edition) came out last year, I've received numerous requests for a paperback version and it's finally here! "'I've never been (UN)Happier' is my heart laid bare on a page and I hope this slightly tweaked and personalized version can lend its voice to the growing conversation about mental health in India," said Shaheen, who is also the elder sister of actor Alia Bhatt.Shaheen was diagnosed with depression at eighteen, after five years of already living with it.Touted to be the "bravest memoir" on depression, the book, according to Gurveen Chadha, Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House India, is an "essential reading" for anyone trying to make sense of the mysterious and debilitating condition of depression."Her book is honest, all-consuming and so intimate, it's almost like taking a voyeuristic peek into her life... I am extremely proud to add Shaheen to the Penguin family and certain this book will make a monumental difference to our attitudes and perceptions towards mental health illnesses," said Chadha.The book is available for pre-order. PTI MG MAHMAH