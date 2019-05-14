Shakti Pumps FY19 Profits up 29 Percent to Rs. 45.08 Crore, Operating Profit up by 13 Percent at Rs. 92.97 Crore

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India FY19 HIGHLIGHTS (CONSOLIDATED) Total Income up by 25% at Rs. 550.25 crore, compared to Rs. 440.10 crore for the period ended March 31, 2019 EBIDTA up by 13% at Rs. 92.97 crore as against Rs. 81.96 crore for the period ended March 31, 2019 PAT up by 29% at Rs. 45.08 crore as against Rs. 34.85 crore for the period ended March 31, 2019 Exports up by 8% at Rs. 138.83 crore as against Rs. 128.42 crore for the period Domestic sales up by 32% at Rs. 391.89 crore as against Rs. 296.49 crore for year ended March 31, 2019 Shakti Pumps, a leading manufacturer of Energy Efficient stainless steel pumps, Integrated Solar Pumping Systems and power electronics products like solar variable frequency drives (VFDs), hybrid inverters, motor starters in India with exports to over 125 countries, reported total income of Rs. 550.25 crore for the year ended March 31, 2019, a 25% growth and Net Profit stands at Rs. 45.08 crore with a 29% growth. Commenting on the results, Mr. Dinesh Patidar, Chairman and Managing Director, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited said, The results show that the companys strategy is on the right course. The board had recommended a dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share of (Face Value of Rs. 10 each) i.e. 50% for the financial year ended 31 March, 2019. The quarterly financial results and year ended results includes the following entities: Shakti Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Shakti Pumps FZE, IJAE., Shakti pumps U.S.A, LLC., Shakti Pumps Pty. Ltd., Australia and Shakti pumps (Bangladesh) Limited. For more information please log on to - www.shaktipumps.com PWRPWR