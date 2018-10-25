Shalimar Paints Q2 net loss at Rs 10 cr

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Shalimar Paints on Thursday reported widening of standalone net loss to Rs 10.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had posted a net loss of Rs 9.80 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal, Shalimar Paints said in a BSE filing.Total income from operations was up 1.46 per cent to Rs 72.13 crore as against Rs 71.09 crore in the year-ago period.Shalimar Paints' total expenses during the quarter were down 0.19 per cent to Rs 86.96 crore as against Rs 87.13 crore in the year-ago period.Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Shalimar Paints informed BSE that its board has approved rights issue to be offered at a price of Rs 64.50 per share."Total number of Rights Equity Shares to be issued: 3,37,47,518 equity shares," the company said.Shares of Shalimar Paints settled at Rs 84.65 per scrip on BSE, down 2.36 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH ANUANU