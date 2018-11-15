Shamli DM transferred over discrepancies in counting of votes

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) RLD MP Tabassum Hasan Thursday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to transfer the Shamli district magistrate over charges of irregularities during counting of votes in the Kairana by-polls. Speaking to reporters here, she noted that her party had filed a complaint with the poll body after she found discrepancies in the margin of votes polled in her favour in the by-polls held in May this year. The Election Commission has found lapses on part of District Magistrate/Returning Officer Inder Vikram Singh during the Kairana by-polls in May 2018, an official said.Singh has been transferred on the direction of the poll body, he said. Akhilesh Kumar was posted as the new district magistrate of Shamli on November 13, the official added. PTI CORR SRY