Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar to co-direct Netflix's 'Leila' with Deepa Mehta

Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Netflix has announced that Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar will co-direct its upcoming series "Leila".The two will share the directing duties with filmmaker Deepa Mehta who started working on the project, the streaming giant said in a statement.Based on Prayaag Akbar's book, "Leila" will feature Huma Qureshi and Siddharth Suryanarayan in the lead.Set in a dystopian world, the series will follow Shalini, a mother in search of her daughter Leila whom she lost one tragic summer. She deals with various hardships in the course of her search, in a story of longing, faith and loss.Mehta is the creative executive producer while screenwriter Urmi Juvekar is serving as the showrunner on the six-episode series."Leila" will premiere on Netflix in 2019. PTI RB RB BKBK