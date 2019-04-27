Shannen Doherty to return for 'BH90210'

Los Angeles, Apr 27 (PTI) Actor Shannen Doherty has signed on to reprise her role of Brenda Walsh in Fox's upcoming "Beverly Hills, 90210" series. She will join fellow original "BH90210" cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.Coming 19 years after the original show finished airing, the six-episode series is set to premiere later this year.According to Deadline, the new show will feature the seven former teen idols playing "heightened versions of themselves with a healthy dose of irreverence that is inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.""BH90210" will be produced by CBS Television Studios and FOX Entertainment. PTI SHDSHD