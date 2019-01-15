Shantanu and Nikhil are LFW Summer-Resort 2019 grand finale designers

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil are set to bring down the curtains at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer-Resort 2019.This will be the couturiers' first stint at closing the fashion extravaganza.Shantanu and Nikhil will showcase their latest collection, Recruit SS'19, which will bring alive the brand's beauty theme for this year - 'Matte Reinvent'.The iconic theme is about being bold, intensely matte and yet comfortably glamorous, which aligns with the designer pair's philosophy.Talking about their collaboration with Lakme, Shantanu and Nikhil said their latest clothing line carries forward "its India story with a strong sense of belief in what upholds for women of the future generations"."There is so much creativity and enthusiasm each time we collaborate with Lakme Fashion Week that brings to light our couture storytelling... "Our design sensibilities are in line with Lakme's focus on their new Lakme Absolute Matte Ultimate Collection, unlike their previous grand finale shows, this time they're not only focusing on grandeur but also on the understated qualities of design and beauty and that is precisely what makes the S&N Couture Creations unique," the duo said in a statement.With the underlying layers of progressivism and distinctiveness in terms of fashion, Shantanu and Nikhil believe in creating a new minimalistic culture of refined design depicting gender equality and cross-cultural expression. This time, they attempt to take their craft forward through a black, gold and scarlet red colour scheme with silhouettes that have been reworked into exaggerated drapes with dramatic mesh overlays over their edgy take on traditional skirts, oversized capes accessorised with eclectic medallion adornments, silk tassels and intricate gold embroidery. The five-day fashion gala will return to JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex, from January 30 to February 3 here. PTI SHD RDSRDS