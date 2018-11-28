Shapoorji Pallonji Co among 11 penalised for flouting pollution norms

Noida (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and Company was among the 11 firms penalised by Gautam Buddh Nagar administration Wednesday for violating National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) orders on pollution.A penalty of Rs 5 lakh each has been issued to these entities including a shopping mall for keeping construction materials uncovered at work sites in Noida, officials said."Working on a report from the regional office (in Noida) of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the City Magistrate has imposed the penalties on the violators," said a statement from District Information Office, Gautam Buddh Nagar."If they fail to respond within a week, then recovery action would be initiated against them by the administration," the statement said.The firms penalised include Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, Integrated Industrial Township in Greater Noida, University Forest SP, Bhasin Infotech Infrastructure, Grand Venice Mall, UFC Project, Desnek, Jaicon Infrastructure, Bayawear Limited, Sea View Developers, Gulshan Homes, Ajnara Times Square, Spring Meadows Group Housing Project, according to the statement.The NGT had earlier this month ordered temporary ban on construction activities in the Delhi National Capital Region in the wake of alarming air pollution situation. The green panel had directed that no construction material would be kept in the open after the ban was lifted."On directions of the district magistrate, all departments concerned are taking actions at their level to ensure compliance to NGT orders," the statement from administration said. The Supreme Court Monday asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to initiate prosecution against government officials who have not acted on 249 complaints received on its official social media and e-mail accounts with regard to pollution in Delhi.In an affidavit filed in the court, the CPCB has acknowledged receipt of complaints and also conveyed information on action taken to complainants through social media as well as e-mails."The inspecting teams of CPCB have taken spot measures such as dousing of fire by calling fire-tenders, covering of construction material, instructions to responsible persons, issuance of challans etc during the campaign," the CPCB said. PTI KIS RCJ