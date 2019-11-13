Sharad Kelkar boards ZEE5 series 'Rangbaaz Phirse'

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Actor Sharad Kelkar has joined the season two of ZEE5 web-series "Rangbaaz".Titled "Rangbaaz Phirse", the sophomore chapter is billed as a fast-paced, crime thriller that follows the story of an individual who is not a born-criminal but becomes one because of the circumstances.Sharad, who most recently featured in Amazon web-series "The Family Man", joins Jimmy Sheirgill and Gul Panag in the ZEE5 show. Panag also starred in "The Family Man". He will play Raju Thehat, an illegal liquor trader in Rajasthan who is fond of cars and women and has a strong hold in Jatt politics of the state. "Raju Thehat is a solid character. For me, negative roles are challenging and I feel as an actor, doing different kind of roles is very important. 'Rangbaaz Phirse' is shaping up really well and I cannot wait for the audience to watch the series on ZEE5," Sharad said in a statement.The nine-episode series will debut on ZEE5 on December 20. PTI RB RDSRDS