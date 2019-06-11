Sharad Kumar named interim CVC

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar has been named interim CVC until a new incumbent is chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed selection panel. Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K V Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin completed their tenure at the anti-graft body on Sunday and Monday respectively. Kumar, who is the other Vigilance Commissioner, has been authorised to act as the CVC "until the appointment of the Central Vigilance Commissioner", an order issued by Personnel Ministry said. Kumar, a former chief of anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA), took over as Vigilance Commissioner on June 12 last year. His tenure at the Central Vigilance Commission will end in October next year, when he completes 65 years of age.Chowdary and Bhasin were credited for bringing in certain systemic changes at the CVC to tackle corruption. Chowdary, who had been chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) -- the policy-making body of the Income Tax department -- ensured that time taken in resolving graft complaints by the Commission is reduced and started a monthly-lecture series for Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs).The CVOs act as distant arm of the Commission to check corruption in government departments.Bhasin, a former CMD of Indian Bank, brought in several measures to ensure corruption-free working of banks. During his tenure, the CVC came out with a report after analysis of top 100 banks frauds in the country.However, the Commission was embroiled in the controversy involving two former top officers of the CBI. The CVC exercises superintendence over CBI in corruption cases. The CVC took measures to probe allegation and counter-allegation of corruption levelled by former CBI chief Alok Kumar Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana against each other. Meanwhile, the Personnel Ministry has started the process of shortlisting the candidates for the posts of CVC and Vigilance Commissioner. It has recently for the third consecutive time extended the last date for applying for the top posts in the anti-corruption watchdog.The Personnel Ministry had in March-end initiated the process of filling up the posts of Central Vigilance Commissioner and Vigilance Commissioner. The last date for sending application to the ministry was May 1, which was first extended to May 22 and then till June 6. The date has now been further extended to June 17.The Central Vigilance Commission consists of a Central Vigilance Commissioner and two Vigilance Commissioners. A Committee headed by the PM, and comprising the Home Minister and the Leader of Opposition or a leader of single largest opposition party in Lok Sabha as members, select CVC and Vigilance Commissioners. PTI AKV AKV TIRTIR