Sharda Motor, Eberspaecher form JV to make BS-VI compliant exhaust systems

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Sharda Motor Industries Monday said it has formed a joint venture with Germany-based Eberspaecher Exhaust Technology International to develop, produce and sell BS-VI compliant exhaust aftertreatment systems for Indian commercial vehicle manufacturers. The products from the 50:50 joint venture (JV) -- Eberspaecher Sharda Exhaust Technology -- will be utilised in trucks and buses from 2020 onwards, the company said in a regulatory filing. "For the initial start of production, two new technology plants will be launched, one in Pune and the other in northern India. The first exhaust systems will be manufactured in the second half of 2019," the filing said. The exhaust aftertreatment systems compliant with Bharat Stage - VI will be manufactured at several locations in future, it said. Sharda Motor Managing Director Ajay Relan said the partnership is an important step for the company in implementing high-tech products for a clean mobility. "With our existing client and supplier base we bring local expertise into the joint venture company," he added. Eberspaecher Exhaust Technology COO Thomas Waldhier said: "Our customers will benefit from this partnership because they will gain local market expertise coupled with our global technology and production know-how for significantly reduced emissions from long-distance and distribution traffic in India." PTI RKL RVK ANUANU