Share and care core of Indian philosophy: VP Naidu

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Friday India has never attacked any country as it believes in peaceful co-existence.Speaking at a concert organised by South Asian Symphony Orchestra at NCPA here, Naidu said terror was an enemy of humanity and had no religion."India never, never attacked any country as we believe in peaceful co-existence. Share and care is the core of Indian philosophy, that is the way forward. We must also progress. Now we can see in different parts of the globe terror is on the rise, terror is enemy of humanity, it has no religion. It must be curbed by corrective actions," Naidu said.He further said the South Asian Symphony Orchestra "must carry the message of peace and non-violence and dispel the dark clouds of misguided minds who are unleashing sporadic spurts of mindless violence".Naidu said music speaks a universal language and transcends geographical boundaries and unites people."Music is a powerful art form that can transform the quality of our lives," he added.Former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao and her husband Sudhakar Rao founded the Bengaluru-based South Asian Symphony Foundation (SASF), whose orchestra is all set for its debut performance, 'Chiragh: A Concert Beyond Borders'."We have gathered here to witness an important occasion, one in which we show that we in India as a country and people are dedicated to co-operation and co-existence among all nations. The South Asian Symphony Foundation is a unique project, a symphony orchestra that reunites people of South Asia through the divine medium of music," Naidu said.He said cultural collaboration and dialogue among South Asians will be strengthened through this concert."India has always maintained that musical gatherings are an effective form of yoga or spiritual discipline. That is exactly what an orchestra sets out to do," he added.Naidu said South Asia needed to be more integrated economically, culturally and people-to-people ties and understanding must grow.He said, "The Orchestra is a beautiful community of sisters and brothers of different nationalities, dedicated to a creative expression through music. It speaks the language of peace, it unites minds.""Peace is a prerequisite for progress. There is need for peace across the globe. Over the years, the world is moving faster, one way life is becoming comfortable and other way there is tension, conflicts," he said.He said, prosperity alone cannot make one happy, adding that music and other arts must prevail as it makes people happy.