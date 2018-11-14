Shares of 13 cos surge up to 10%, included in MSCI index

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Shares of as many as 13 companies surged up to 10 per cent Wednesday, following an announcement of their addition in MSCI index. "The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes will take place as of close of November 30, 2018," according to an update on MSCI's website on Tuesday. Among the companies who were added in the MSCI India Index, the scrip of Adani Transmission soared 9.99 per cent, AU Small Finance Bank jumped 7.67 per cent, Future Consumer 7.10 per cent, Westlife Development 5.27 per cent, Sunteck Realty 5.11 per cent, Equitas Holdings 4.23 per cent and ICICI Securities 3.78 per cent on BSE. Also, Schaeffler India gained 3.52 per cent, Lemon Tree Hotels 3.46 per cent, PNB Housing Finance 2.86 per cent, Merck 2.78 per cent, Bharat Financial Inclusion 2.10 per cent and Tata Chemicals 1.79 per cent. Besides, 37 stocks would be deleted from the index, including Jet Airways (India), BEML, Force Motors, as per the update on the MSCI. PTI SUM SHWSHW