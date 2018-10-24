Shares of oil marketing cos jump up to 7.2% on easing crude prices

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Shares of oil marketing companies HPCL, IOC and BPCL surged up to 7.2 per cent Wednesday on falling global crude oil prices.The scrip of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 7.16 per cent, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained 5.54 per cent and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose by 4.74 per cent on the BSE.Brent crude prices fell 4.37 per cent, its biggest single-day fall in three months, to USD 76.24 barrel Tuesday. The benchmark oil was trading at USD 76.72 per barrel Wednesday.Aviation companies also made gains in Wednesday's trade. Shares of Jet Airways surged 3.76 per cent, SpiceJet rose by 1.85 per cent and InterGlobe 0.80 per cent on the BSE.In the broader market, the BSE key index surged 186.73 points to close at 34,033.96. PTI SUM BALBAL