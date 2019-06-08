Sharma inaugurates DVVNL's consumer service centre in Mathura

Mathura, Jun8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Srikant Sharma Saturday inaugurated DVVNL's first consumer service centre and said the department will provide maximum facilities available to people. "The effort of the department is to provide maximum facilities to its consumers through such centre," Sharma said here while inaugurating the consumer service centre of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam here.The centre was set up at Krishna Nagar power sub station.Sharma said, it is the first consumer service centre of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Niagam and third such facility in the state.New connections, modification in the category of the connection, upgrading load, down grading the load, changing the name, correction in the bill, submission of bill, overcoming meter relatedproblems and permanent disconnection facilities would be available at the centre, he said.The department is working on the lines of "Upbhokta Devo Bhav" (consumer is like God), Sharma said, adding that the effort is to ensure all services available to consumers in stipulated time through the centre.The minister earlier inspected the progress of developmental works of Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad and Mathura Vrindaban development authority."Ensure no compromise with quality, and timely completion of the projects," the minister instructed the concerning officers.He also asked officers to make surprise inspection for quality purposes. PTI CORR BALBAL