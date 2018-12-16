Sharma urges SC to recall Rafale judgement, issue contempt of court notice to govt

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma Sunday urged the Supreme Court to recall its Rafale judgement and issue contempt of court and perjury notices to the government, alleging the Centre had provided false information to the apex court.Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Sharma also alleged that the government was guility of committing breach of privilege of both Houses of Parliament by claiming that the CAG report on Rafale pricing had been presented to the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the Congress leader said: "They should seek penance and take a dip in the holy Ganges instead"."We urge the Supreme Court to recall its judgement on Rafale and issue notices of perjury and contempt of court to the government," he said. PTI SKC TVSTVS