Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan walk for Sanjukta Dutta at LMIFW

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and her daughter Soha Ali Khan on Thursday turned showstoppers for designer Sanjukta Dutta at Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS'20. The Bollywood veteran adorned a shaded blue mekhla chador, the traditional Assamese saree, while Soha looked gorgeous in a royal blue lehenga. "Handloom has always been my favourite and I have been wearing it regularly. I have worn mekhala chador in the past too and I have always loved this drape. Today walking for this collection so beautifully designed by Sanjukta has been a pure delight, I wish her the best in helping safeguard the heritage and through her art focusing on the future too," Sharmila said. Soha said, "Associating with a fashion week and being a muse is always beautiful but what makes this even more special is how an age old drape has been so fashionably redefined by Sanjukta and she blends a cause each year as a responsible fashion brand and work towards creating more awareness. I loved what she made for me and the motif was beautiful." Sanjukta said it was a dream come true to see the veteran actor turning showstopper for her. "It's a dream come true for me as I got an opportunity to work with Sharmila ji whose songs has been such big influence in my growing up years and Soha as the new generation multi-talented personality is someone who defines the modern age woman for me. I am very happy to have them as my muses for the FDCI spring summer collection," she said. Her collection, titled Aakash, was inspired by various hues of blue which are put on the mulberry silk with traditional motifs to celebrate the land, which has been rich in its greenery and wildlife.