Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon join cast of Netflix's 'Ratched'

Los Angeles, Jan 15 (PTI) Actors Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon have joined the cast of Netflix's "Cuckoo's Nest" prequel titled "Ratched".Producer Ryan Murphy made the announcement on Monday on Instagram. "'RATCHED' on Netflix starts shooting in a couple weeks. On behalf of myself and Ms Sarah Catharine Paulson who plays the title role and is also a big fancy producer on it, we are thrilled to announce our amazing cast A true murderers' row of talent. "So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with More to come, but come on Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot WAIT," Muprhy posted.It was announced in 2017 that Murphy and Paulson would be collaborating on a series about the origin of Nurse Ratched, who was famously portrayed by Louise Fletcher in 1974's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest", an adaptation of Ken Keseys 1962 novel. PTI SHDSHD