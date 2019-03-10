'Sharp Objects' showrunner teases possible season two

Los Angeles, Mar 10 (PTI) "Sharp Objects" showrunner Marti Noxon has said that the second of the HBO series might happen.The series, based on author Gillian Flynn's debut novel of same name, featured Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina and Eliza Scanlen. The show premiered on HBO in July last year.Speaking at the SXSW conference, Noxon revealed that she is talking with the author about the possibility of a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter."Maybe there will be a sequel and we'll get to find out. Gillian and I have some thoughts on it," she said.Noxon had previously ruled out a sophomore season of the show, saying it was difficult to assemble an A-list cast for the show. PTI RB RBRB