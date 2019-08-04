Sharp shooter arrested from southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A 38-year-old-man, suspected to be a sharp shooter of Abdul Naseer gang was arrested from southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as, Ible Hassan alias Dilshad, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave in Jamia Nagar, they said. However, he belongs to Hapur (Uttar Pradesh). According to police, Hassan was arrested in four murder cases earlier and was previously involved in 16 other cases. After coming out on bail in June this year, Dilshad was planning to lead the gang in absence of Abdul Naseer, who is absconding after a case was registered against him under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Following a tip-off, the accused was nabbed from Abul Fazal Enclave on Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said. A country made pistol along with a live cartridge was recovered, the officer said. During interrogation, Hassan disclosed that, he was earlier a grocery vendor but started indulging in criminal activities to make easy money. He was first time arrested in 1999 and later joined Abdul Nasser gang and started indulging in extortion, gambling and land grabbing of disputed properties in Trans Yamuna area, the officer added. In 2014, accused Hassan along with his gang members killed one Akil Mama at Jafarabad area. In this case, Akil's brother Zahid was the witness, the police said. Zahid had threat to his life and was provided PSO by the Delhi Police, however, in 2015, Hassan along with his associates threw chilli powder in the eyes of PSO and killed Zahid too, they added. PTI AMP RCJ