scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Sharpshooter of criminal gan nabbed in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 17 (PTI) An alleged sharpshooter of a criminal gang based in Ghaziabad has been arrested from the railway station here when he was planning to leave the city, police said Wednesday.The 28-year-old Bhadoda gang member, Sunny Jat, was wanted in cases of murder and carried a reward of Rs 25,000, they said.Sunny was nabbed by the Government Railway Police personnel when he was waiting for a train at the Muzaffarnagar railway station Tuesday, GRP SHO Kardam said.Police are interrogating him. PTI COR TIRTIR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos