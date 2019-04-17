Sharpshooter of criminal gan nabbed in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 17 (PTI) An alleged sharpshooter of a criminal gang based in Ghaziabad has been arrested from the railway station here when he was planning to leave the city, police said Wednesday.The 28-year-old Bhadoda gang member, Sunny Jat, was wanted in cases of murder and carried a reward of Rs 25,000, they said.Sunny was nabbed by the Government Railway Police personnel when he was waiting for a train at the Muzaffarnagar railway station Tuesday, GRP SHO Kardam said.Police are interrogating him. PTI COR TIRTIR