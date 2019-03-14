Sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A 38-year-old alleged sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawana gang, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested on Thursday after a brief shootout in Rohini's Bawana area, police said.The accused has been identified as Raj Kumar alias Bhamba, a resident of Ishwar Colony, Bawana. He was wanted in six cases, they said. Information was received on Thursday that Kumar would come to Prahladpur area to meet some of his associates. Thereafter, a trap was laid, the officials said.At around 5 am, a motorcycle was spotted coming from Ram Chowk side. The driver was signalled to stop but he tried to speed away, a senior police officer said.A chase ensued and the accused opened fire at the police team. Police retaliated and a bullet hit Kumar in the right leg, following which he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.During interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he started working for the gang after he failed to return some money which he had borrowed from Pankaj Bawana, the brother of Neeraj Bawana, the DCP said.Kumar was involved in several murders and extortions in outer Delhi as well as the Rohini court complex, Yadav said.Police seized a semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges and a motorcycle from him. PTI NIT NIT DIVDIV