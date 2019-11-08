Sharpshooter of notorious Jitender Gogi gang held in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A sharpshooter of the notorious Jitender Gogi gang, who was wanted in connection with a firing incident in Delhi, was arrested from the national capital's Ghazipur, police said on Friday.Pradeep alias Kala (22), a resident of Bhalswa, was arrested on November 2, they said.Pradeep was arrested following a tip-off that he would come near a mall at the Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi road with loaded arms, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh.A case has been registered against him, the officer said.During interrogation, the accused revealed that he, along with other members of the Jitender Gogi gang, had fired 10-15 rounds at the residence of gangster Naresh Kumar in Jahangir Puri on May 23, Singh said.The two gangs are rivals, he added.An accomplice of Pradeep, Tushar, was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with the firing incident on October 14.Pradeep also disclosed during the interrogation that he was wanted in three other cases, the police said.One pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they said. PTI AMP AMP DIVDIV