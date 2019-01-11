Shatrughan fires salvo at Modi govt on 10% quota, CBI feud, vendetta politics

Patna, Jan 11 (PTI) BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha Friday came down heavily on the Modi-led central government over the 10 per cent quota, the CBI imbroglio and the "vendetta politics" against opposition leaders, especially jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad.The actor-turned-politician, who represents Patna Sahib in Lok Sabha, took to Twitter in his trademark style. Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sinha, using the honorific 'Sir', gave a piece of his mind on the social media platform."Congrats sir. Your intentions need to be highly applauded and even the entire opposition will agree but with fingers crossed and bated breath. Matter has gone to the H'onble Supreme Court. Hope wish and pray that it goes through the different assemblies and the judicial scrutiny too," he tweeted."You sure have mastered the art of Mann ki Baat. But let us not forget dil ki baat. Stop this jumle-baazi," he remarked in a veiled dig at Modi's weekly radio broadcast. "The nation wants to know plain and simple answers on CBI (which seems to be very messy today), ED and especially Rafale etc. in an honest and transparent manner. Great haste in taking decisions is not the right approach," Sinha said on Twitter. He was referring to the removal of CBI director Alok Verma in a late-night exercise which was later struck down by the court, allegations of use of the Enforcement Directorate for settling political scores and discrepancies in the fighter aircraft deal.Verma was transferred to another department a day afterthe Supreme Court order, notwithstanding a dissenting note by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who was a member of the Selection Committee.Verma submitted his resignation Friday. "Sir, with due respect, people may not take these gimmicks kindly. Time and again I have said yeh public hain sab janti hai. Satyamev Jayate. Jai Hind," Sinha remarked in another tweet with the hashtag #QuotaforEconomicallyBackwards."Sir, no more vendetta politics that we have been seeingwith P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra and especially in the case of the man of the masses Lalu Prasad Yadav. He is gaining tremendous sympathy and has the ability and capability to bounce back," the former Union minister warned.Notably, in the past one year during which Prasad hasbeen serving sentence in fodder scam cases, Sinha has paid at least three visits to the ailing RJD supremo, two of these at a hospital in Ranchi where he has been admitted on account of his failing health."The treatment meted out to him is not desirable noracceptable. Lets not forget that this attitude of condemnation speaks volume about leadership. With an attitude of gratitude, I humbly suggest stop this political vendetta, things could be different in coming times with us on the other side of the fence. Jai Hind," the BJP leader said in his final tweet.Speculations have been rife that Sinha may fail to get aBJP ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and that he may be fielded by the opposition RJD-Congress combine.The actor-turned-politician has been responding tosuch speculations with the cryptic remark 'location will be the same even if the situation is otherwise'. PTI NAC SNS SRY