Shatrughan Sinha meets jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad at hospital in Ranchi

Ranchi, Mar 2 (PTI) Cine star-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha Saturday called on jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here to enquire about his health. "I have come to make a courtesy call and enquire about the health of a family friend, Lalu Prasad," Sinha told reporters when asked about his visit. He chose to keep mum when he was asked whether he would contest the approaching parliamentary elections from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar. "I am cool, calm, composed and relaxed," Sinha said when asked why there is a suspense over his candidature.