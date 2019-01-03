Shatrughan Sinha targets Modi; asks him to take 'candid' ques from 'genuine' scribes

Patna, Jan 3 (PTI) Dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha Thursday took an apparent jibe at Prime Minster Narendra Modi and asked him to take "candid" and "extempore" questions from "genuine journalists", wondering why he had not addressed a single press conference during his term. In a series of tweets, Sinha also dubbed Modi's recent interview as "well scripted, choreographed, well researched and rehearsed".Though the Patna Sahib MP did not name Modi, his tweets appeared to be aimed at the prime minister."Isn't it high time & the right time to enhance your image as an able & capable leader takingcandid, extempore questions? We know you don't want to face them but at least have the courage to answer questions from the tall statesman Yashwant Sinha and learned journalist Arun Shourie," Sinha said. Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie are former BJP leaders and have been bitter critics of the prime minister.In the past, all prime ministers have addressed press conferences, but you haven't had even one in your tenure of four-and-a-half years, Sinha said targeting Modi."Why Sir? Let's have genuine journalists without the 'Sarkari' mindset & not your regular 'Raag Darbari' clan," he added. PTI KR SRY