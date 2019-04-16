Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam joins SP

Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha joined the Samajwadi Party here Tuesday."Poonam Sinha has joined the Samajwadi Party in presence of SP leader Dimple Yadav in Lucknow," said the Samajwadi Party in a tweet. The party's official Twitter handle also carried a picture showing Poonam Sinha joining the party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, an MP from Kannauj. Sinha is likely to be fielded from Lucknow seat against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is a BJP candidate, said party sources.Singh filed his nomination from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat on Friday.Lucknow is going to polls on May 6 along with a total of 51 constituencies across seven states in the fifth phase of elections. PTI ABN RAXRAX