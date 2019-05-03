Shawn Mendes drops new single 'If I can't have you'

Los Angeles, May 3 (PTI) Pop star Shawn Mendes has released his new single "If I can't have you' along with the official music video. The singer took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his new song and shared the single's video and artwork. "It's a confident pop record and it's clearly that for me. Pop is what's in my blood no pun intended. "In the last six months I wrote about 45 songs and they're all over the place and different vibes. This is the one consistently every time I played for myself and for friends and family was giving people that smile," the Candian singer-songwriter told Apple Music's Beats 1. Mendes has co-written the song with Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger, and Nate Mercreau.The 20-year-old singer will be performing the latest single for the first time on Saturday Night Live on May 4. This will mark his second appearance on the popular American Television show. Mendes has recently concluded the European leg of his world tour after he released his self titled album, last year. PTI CORR SHDSHD