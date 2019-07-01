Sheena Bora case: HC allows Peter to get admitted in hospital

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) The Bombay High Court Monday allowed former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who is facing trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, to get admitted in a privatehospital for post-operative cardiac rehabilitation sessions.Justice Revati Mohite Dere directed authorities of the Arthur Road prison, where Mukerjea has been lodged since his arrest in 2015, to shift him in Criticare hospital for a period of 15 days.Mukerjea had in May filed an application in the high court, seeking interim bail on medical grounds.His lawyer Shrikant Shivade argued that Mukerjea was sent to jail without being given access to post-operative care after he underwent a cardiac surgery, in March-April this year.While allowing Mukerjea's plea, the high court directed jail authorities to file a report on his condition on July 12.Mukerjea has been in jail since November 2015 for his alleged involvement in killing Sheena Bora, daughter of his estranged wife Indrani Mukerjea who is the prime accused in the case.As per prosecution, Sheena, 24, was allegedly killed by Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in her car in April, 2012.The incident came to light in August, 2015 after Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai was arrested for possessing a firearm. Rai later turned approver in the case.Police later arrested Mukerjea for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. The case was later handed over to the CBI. PTI SP NSK KJKJ