Sheetal Kapoor is now CEO of OXXY Healthcare

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Oxxy Healthcare Thursday said it has appointed Sheetal Kapoor as its new chief executive officer.Kapoor is co-founder of Oxxy that provides health cover in 1,500 cities to over 12 million customers."Valued over USD 3.6 billion, Oxxy Healthcare is touching more than 12,000 Indian families every day in a parallel model to Health insurance. Oxxy is providing subsidised rates at more than 85 per cent of the private healthcare sector," it said in a statement.Pankaj Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Oxxy, said: "Sheetal Kapoor's new title accurately reflects her responsibility. Over the last 5 years Sheetal has envisioned that every citizen of the country gets transparent and cost effective healthcare support".Commenting on the development, Kapoor said Oxxy model has changed the market dynamics in last 5 years of operations."What puts Oxxy Healthcare at an advantage is that we have almost every health Centre under our umbrella for catering every healthcare need across ages," she said.Oxxy Healthcare fills the gap the way health insurance has been working since past few decades in the country. Oxxy comes with no riders unlike health insurance and is available for everyone irrespective of his/her age, pre-existing diseases, which test or treatment, no exclusions. It comes with no capping on the treatment cost and serves people irrespective of any monetary limits. PTI ANZBAL