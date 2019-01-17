Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain's 'Delhi Crime Story' to be screened at Sundance Film Festival

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Shefali Shah and Adil Hussain-starrer series, "Delhi Crime Story", will have its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.Directed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, the seven episode series is based on 2012 brutal gangrape case in Delhi that had shook the whole country.The story is centred around the action taken by the Delhi police to catch the culprits and bring justice to the victim in record time."There were numerous challenges and risks with this series. We wanted to illustrate and explore a crime that is so incomprehensible to most people that you dont know where to start to think about it. But its a topic that needs to be addressed," Mehta said in a statement. Shefali is playing a "no-nonsense female police commissioner who begins to uncover the horrifying details of the victims gang rape.""It's been an incredibly consuming and gratifying experience. Doing a show based on a real-life incident such as this requires immense sensitivity and precision to respect the truth. Which is exactly what Richie had, he had facts, years of research, honesty, sensitivity and the passion. Im extremely proud of this project," the actor said.The cast also includes Denzil Smith, Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Tailang and Yashaswini Dayama. At the festival, which will run from January 23 to February 3, the show has been listed in the Indie Episodic category.It has been produced by Golden Karavan and Ivanhoe Pictures. Richie is best known for directing films such as "Amal" (2007), "I'll Follow You Down" (2013) and "Siddharth" (2014). PTI RB RB BKBK