scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Sheila Dikshit new Delhi Congress chief

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has been appointed the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president after Ajay Maken resigned from the post citing ill-health. Maken congratulated Dikshit saying that under her leadership the Congress party will play the role of a powerful opposition against the governments in the national capital and at the Centre. However, an official announcement of Dikshit's appointment is yet to be made. Sources said it would be made soon and she will have a few working presidents to assist her.Eighty-year-old Dikshit has been a three-time chief minister of Delhi. PTI SKC VIT SKC SMNSMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos