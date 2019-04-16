Shekhawat caught on camera purportedly threatening government officials

Jodhpur, Apr 16 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was caught on camera purportedly threatening government officials, saying they would not be spared once the party in power in Rajasthan changes.The BJP candidate from Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat was angered apparently by the videography of vehicles during his election meeting in Pokaran on Sunday.The videography was carried following a notice from the sub-divisional magistrate stating that the expenditure on vehicles used by Shekhawat in the meeting would be added to his total campaign cost."This is not the last election. I have details of all officials. The government would change after five years. I would hang all of them upside down then," Shekhawat purportedly said on Sunday.A complaint has been lodged against Shekhawat with the District Election Officer by NSUI leader Sunil Chaudhary over his alleged threat."Desperation of the BJP candidate was evident by his threat. It showed the BJP doesn't believe in democracy," Chaudhary said.ADM Madan Lal Nehra confirmed receipt of the complaint and said it is being processed. PTI CORR NSDNSD