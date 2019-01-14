Shell Lubricants Partners With Mahindra

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 14, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Mahindra to endorse Shell automotive lubricants under 'Maximile' brand Shell Lubricants, the global market leader in lubricants for 12 consecutive years, has announced a new strategic partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807757/Shell_Mahindra_Partnership.jpg )Under this agreement, Mahindra and Shell will work together to offer market-leading, high-performance lubricant products, such as engine oils, transmission and axle oils, including those under the 'Maximile' brand. These lubricants will be distributed through the Mahindra dealership network and bazar networks through the Mahindra spares business unit.The Shell-Mahindra partnership rides on the theme of 'Together Towards Tomorrow', where both organizations are committed to developing innovative, unique and differentiated technologies and products. The agreement is a major step in this direction and was signed in Mumbai by Ms. Mansi Tripathy, Country Head, Shell Lubricants, India and Mr. Hemant Sikka, President & Chief Purchase Officer, Powerol & Spares Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Mansi Tripathy, Country Head, Shell Lubricants, India, said, "At Shell, we have long standing relationships with our OEM partners and work very closely with them to benefit customers across sectors and help them achieve their ambitions through co-engineering and other partnership activities. We are delighted to partner with Mahindra and look forward to bring next-generation mobility solutions and new technologies to the Indian market. At Shell our emphasis has always been to provide customer delight, fill unmet needs, bring innovative technologies for a better future and mutually grow business. The partnership with Mahindra is a major step in our effort towards this journey."Commenting on the partnership at the signing event, Hemant Sikka President & Chief Purchase Officer, Powerol & Spares Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, "We are pleased to join hands with Shell. Both companies have core strength areas in their respective fields. Shell innovates to meet global energy demand and has unique technology offerings such as GTL (gas to liquid) which can be harnessed to meet BS-VI norms. We are extending this partnership in other sectors of Mahindra as well. In addition, Shell and Mahindra have joined forces to unleash the power of two major brands in order to accelerate the future of transport in India and beyond."Notes to Editors About Mahindra The Mahindra Group is a USD 20.7 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, aerospace, commercial vehicles, components, defense, logistics, real estate, renewable energy, speedboats and steel, amongst other businesses. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,40,000 people across 100 countries.Learn more about Mahindra on http://www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRiseAbout Shell Lubricants The term 'Shell Lubricants' collectively refers to Shell Group companies engaged in the lubricants business. Shell sells a wide variety of lubricants to meet customer needs across a range of applications. These include consumer motoring, heavy-duty transport, mining, power generation and general engineering. Shell's portfolio of lubricant brands includes Shell Advance, Shell Helix, and Shell Rimula among many others. We are active across the full lubricant supply chain. We manufacture base oils in eight plants, we blend base oils with additives to make finished lubricants in almost 70 plants, and we distribute, market and sell lubricants in over 100 countries. We have also been recognized as the global market leader for 12 consecutive years, by Kline.We have more experts talking to more customers than any other lubricants supplier. We have over 350 technical support specialists and 1,000 sales professionals working with customers every day. We offer a wide range of services in addition to our products, including Shell LubeChat, an easy to use, AI-enabled chatbot that can deliver information on real-time basis, Shell LubeMatch, a market leading online tool that matches lubricants to vehicles and equipment, and Shell LubeAnalyst, an early warning system that enables our business customers to monitor the condition of their equipment and lubricant, helping to save money on maintenance.Shell's world-class technology is applied in our products and technological collaborations. We have four leading lubricants research centres in Germany, the USA, and Japan (in a joint venture with Showa Shell) with more than 200 scientists and engineers dedicated to lubricants research and development.We have 150 + patent series for lubricants, base oils and greases. One of the ways we push the boundaries of lubricant technology is by working closely with top motor racing teams such as Scuderia Ferrari and Penske Racing. These technical partnerships enable us to expand our knowledge of lubrication science and transfer cutting-edge technology from the racetrack to our commercial products.About Shell Lubricants India Shell is one of the most diversified international oil company in India's energy sector. It is a major private sector supplier of crude products and chemicals to India. With over 7000 staff in the country, Shell has a significant technology centre, a financial business services centre and operates a joint venture LNG receiving and re-gasification terminal. Shell Lubricants' India operation is part of Shell's long-term commitment to India and its support for the country's increasing energy needs. After the US and China, India is the third-largest market for Lubricants where Shell has a close to 5 per cent share. Shell Lubricants' customers in India include John Deere, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Komatsu and Thermax. With a network of over 170 distributors and a lubricant oil blending plant at Taloja, Shell Lubricants India sells a wide variety of lubricants to meet customer needs across a range of applications such as consumer motoring, heavy-duty transport, mining, power generation, general engineering, etc.