Shell opens its first lubricant laboratory in India

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Royal Dutch Shell's India unit Tuesday said it has opened the company's first lubricant laboratory at its technology centre in Bengaluru, further expanding the company's R&D efforts both for the country and internationally. This is the company's first lubricant laboratory in the country. "The laboratory comes as a solutions provider to the rising demand for innovative lubricants following the rapid upgrade of technology in the industrial and automotive sectors," Shell India said in a statement here. With valuable data analysis and new technologies, the laboratory will support India's original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and customers across the automotive and industrial sectors. Housing 15 technical experts in India, who will closely work with Indian and global OEMs, the new laboratory will have leading technologies to co-develop and co-engineer products that would help OEMs in improving efficiency and reliability of their equipment. The new laboratory will also be instrumental in supporting business development and maintenance activities of Indian customers through laboratory and product application support from Shell India technical and commercial teams, the statement said. Mansi Tripathy, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India said: "OEM partnerships are the main pillars of our technology leadership. At Shell, we are significantly investing in the R&D of lubricants that help us pioneer solutions to support the evolving needs of OEMs and customers." "The lubricants laboratory is an important milestone in our journey to serve our customers better, accurately matching their requirements. In addition to serving OEMs, this laboratory will also enable us in developing performance data of Shell-branded products relevant to Indian customers. We are proud to lead the way as R&D specialists in serving customers around the world," she said. Shell has major laboratory facilities in Houston, Hamburg and Shanghai and a partner laboratory in Tokyo. It also has a global network of 50 expert product application specialists around the world (including four in India). India is the world's third largest market for lubricants and the addition of Shell Lubricants R&D laboratory in the country further extends the company's direct global reach.