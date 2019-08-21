Shell's IT-Day Charts Course for Industry-wide Digital Transformation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing the challenge of ensuring business relevance in a fast-changing digital landscape, Shell recently organised the third edition of its annual tech community event 'Shell IT-Day' 2019. Shell IT-Day 2019's theme, 'Product Mindset and Staying Relevant', underscored the need for continuous industry-wide digital transformation to create and protect business value, whilst managing and balancing business risk. The event was held at the Shell IT Hub in Bengaluru, the largest IT hub for Shell globally. Keynote speakers Jay Crotts, Executive Vice President and Group CIO, Royal Dutch Shell, Robbert van Rutten, VP and CIO Global Functions and VP Information Risk Management, and Kayoor Gajarawala, VP Business Readiness addressed the imperatives of staying relevant in today's dynamic environment through skill development, agility and a product mindset to deliver value at speed. Their sessions also highlighted the significance of the product mindset in leveraging technology to maximise business value.Shell IT-Day 2019 encouraged the 3000+ employees at the Shell IT Bengaluru Hub, other Shell entities and technology partners to showcase their projects, achievements, and innovative energy-industry-IT solutions through interactive booths. QuizWiz, a quiz competition on Shell's business and general knowledge, was also held during the event. This was followed by an interactive session on 'Designing with Data: A guide to data-driven, user-centric products to sensitise employees on the importance of data-driven practices.'Focused on inspiring learning about Shell's entire hydrocarbon value chain, Shell IT-Day plays a key role in sparking new ideas through panel discussions, quiz competitions, masterclass sessions, and engaging the vibrant supplier and partner ecosystem. Such initiatives exemplify Shell's increasing focus on creating an open innovation and learning culture and the role of technology in driving energy sector growth.Mr. Jay Crotts, EVP and Group CIO, Royal Dutch Shell, said, "Product innovation and technology is at the forefront of all our operations. We believe that creating a product mindset can go a long way in helping us evolve and adapt to an ever-changing external environment. Platforms such as the Shell IT-Day are an integral part of our culture at Shell to help us understand the need to drive change and make the most of the countless opportunities and business scenarios." Mr. Arun Padmanabhan, VP - IT, Shell, Bengaluru, added, "With Shell IT-Day 2019, we aim to take forward our strong focus on technology, community and learning. Our objective has been to create awareness on the changing technological landscape and the impact it is having on the way we do business. The work we do across our IT locations globally and in the Bengaluru IT Hub, in particular, is remarkable and we aim to take it to the next level by being at the forefront of the technological revolution."Since its inauguration in 2017, Shell IT-Day has become an integral part of the annual calendar of Shell India. It has helped anchor Shell's efforts to be at the forefront of innovation and help utilise technology effectively and efficiently to drive sustained business value and growth.Notes To EditorsAbout Shell in IndiaShell is one of the most diversified international energy company in India with over 8500 employees and presence across upstream, integrated gas, downstream, renewable energy, and deep capabilities in R&D, digitalization and business operations. With a retail presence across six states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam Shell is expanding its network of fuel stations across the country. It has the entire Lubricants end-to-end value chain in India, from conceptualization and development, to production and distribution. This includes a world class lubricant oil blending plant with a capacity of more than 115 million litres, a distributor network of more than 185 and over 60,000 retailers across the country. 