CHENNAI, India, December 10, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Team DTU Supermileage clocks 154 km/l in the Internal Combustion Engine, Urban Concept category Team AVERERA from IIT-BHU achieves 362.5 km/kWh in the Battery Electric Prototype category The first edition of Make the Future India, featuring Shell Eco-marathon concluded on December 9th, 2018 at Madras Motor Race Track, Chennai. The closing ceremony was graced by Sh. K Pandiarajan, Hon'ble Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Government of Tamil Nadu and Indresh Kumar, Vice President Finance, Hydrocarbons - Shell Business Operations, Chennai. The hon'ble minister felicitated students from Indian Institute of Technology - Banaras Hindu University, Delhi Technical University and VIT University for building energy-efficient vehicles, that went farthest with the least amount of energy. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795858/Team_AVERERA.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795856/Team_Eco_titans.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795857/Team_DTU_Supermileage.jpg )Congratulating the participating students at the Shell Eco-marathon, Sh. Pandiarajan remarked, "I am delighted to be a part of this mega event. It is fitting that Shell has chosen to host the Make the Future in this region. It is heartening to see that Shell is taking STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to schools and colleges. STEM is the success mantra which will give a competitive advantage to our country. The ideas developed by students here are also testimony to their entrepreneurial spirit. Today's entrepreneurs are born in colleges. We welcome these students to bring their ideas to Tamil Nadu, where a wealth of support infrastructure is available to incubate them."In his address, Indresh Kumar said, "We are proud to see an extraordinary performance by student teams at Make the Future India. Through their dedication and perseverance, teams have proved their mettle at the first edition of Shell Eco-marathon India. Their exemplary work in building the ultimate energy-efficient vehicles, is a step towards our endeavor of addressing the world's energy challenges."Shell Eco-marathon results Team DTU Supermileage claimed victory in the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Urban Concept category by achieving a mileage of 154 km/l. This is the equivalent of driving from Chennai to Pondicherry on 1 liter of fuel.Members of the team were delighted to top their category. They said "It's a proud feeling for all of us today. Months of hard work and sleepless nights have been invested in preparing our vehicle. We hope we can take this forward and achieve even better results the next year."Team Averera from IIT-BHU achieved an astounding 362.5 km/kWh in the Prototype Battery Electric Category, which is the equivalent of driving from Chennai to Bangalore on a single unit of electricity. Members of the team said, "The feeling of accomplishment is amazing. Our project is a testament to team's hard work and perseverance. To participate and win in the first edition of Shell Eco-marathon is India is the icing on the cake."The winning teams took home prize money totalling INR 20 Lacs.On-track Awards Teams were crowned the winners under different categories:Team DTU Supermileage from Delhi Technical University was named the winner in the ICE Urban Concept Category.Team Eco Titans from VIT University was named the winner in the ICE Prototype Category.Team AVERERA from Indian Institute of Technology - Banaras Hindu University was named the winner in the Battery Electric Prototype category On-Track Awards WINNER RESULT Team DTU Supermileage, Delhi Technical ICE Urban Concept University 154 km/l ICE Prototype Team Eco Titans, VIT University 129.2 km/l Team AVERERA, Indian Institute of Technology - Battery Electric Prototype Banaras Hindu University 362.5 km/kWhOff-Track Awards Shell Eco-marathon is about more than winning on the track. Students are recognised for their technical innovation, design, safety and perseverance.Team AVERERA from Indian Institute of Technology - Banaras Hindu University was awarded the Safety Awards. Safety was effectively employed into the core of their design with impressive risk assessment studies. The team also displayed exceptional safety practices in their garage by maintaining a very orderly work environment free from avoidable hazards. The team also carried out travel risk assessment.Team Methodos from Government Engineering College, Barton Hill was awarded The Jugaad Award (Technical Innovation) for their use of bamboo for the body. Alternative materials that not only meets performance requirements but also consumes less energy during the lifecycle.Team AVERERA from Indian Institute of Technology - Banaras Hindu University won the The Kahani Award (Communications) for outstanding integrated communication approach for creating awareness and support for their team for Shell Eco-marathon India. The wide range of stakeholders they have reached out, their communications mix and use of multiple channels and platforms were both effective and innovative in meeting their objectives.The Make the Future festival, which commenced on December 6th, 2018, saw a series of activities. People from academia and government, school children, industry representatives and members of the public were taken on a journey to explore ideas and innovation on the future of mobility. It also saw the unveiling of the world's first flat-pack truck - the OX. The festival also brought together industry partners and expert at the Business Forum to discuss the transition to low-carbon energy.About Make the Future India 2018 Held for the first time in India, Make the Future featuring Shell Eco-marathon, is a festival of ideas and innovation. It is a unique global platform for conversations, collaboration and innovations focused on world's energy challenges. In India, the event focuses on "Powering progress in mobility, together". The four-day event will feature bright energy ideas and solutions that address the global energy challenge: how to meet the energy demands of the future, while producing less CO2. Taking place at Madras Motor Race Track from December 6th - 9th, 2018, the event will host thousands of visitors, inviting them to experience the ideas, contribute their own and join the journey to an energy-efficient, low-carbon future.About Shell Eco-marathon India Shell Eco-marathon is a competition for students who are passionate about developing innovative mobility solutions. It brought together 247 students from 20 student teams, challenging them to design, build and drive energy efficient vehicles. It challenges engineering, design, science and technology students to design, build and drive the world's most energy efficient vehicle. Shell Eco-marathon is a visible demonstration of Shell's commitment to help the world meet its growing energy needs in a responsible way by working together with students, partners and other stakeholders. Teams from colleges/universities across India will compete in an exciting head-to-toe race to see who has the most energy-efficient vehicle. 