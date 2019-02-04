Shemaroo Bhakti creates a special ‘Bhakti Mela’ for devotees at Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) National, 30th January 2019: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited has created a special experience zone for millions of devotees visiting the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Bhakti Mela will showcase devotional movies, recitation of Bhagavat Katha by Vijayanandji Maharaj (Ayodhya) and bhajan sandhyas amongst a host of activities planned every day. The Bhakti Mela was inaugurated by Smt. Abhilasha Gupta (Nandi), hon. Mayor of Prayagraj & Ms. Kranti Gada, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Shemaroo Entertainment Limited. The Bhakti Mela is located at Sector.15, Kumbh Mela on Old G.T. Road near TulsiChauraha. Shemaroo ventured in the devotional category a decade ago tapping the religious beliefs of Indians. Shemaroo Bhakti app was launched in January 2018 and has received an overwhelming response from subscribers across the globe till now. Shemaroos Bhakti app was recently awarded under the Most Innovative Mobile app category at the Drivers of Digital Summit 2018. Kumbh Mela is the largest peaceful gathering in the world and plays a vital role in Indias historical, cultural and spiritual heritage where devotees from across the globe come to attend the holy festival. Users of Shemaroos Bhakti App will have information ranging from introduction to Kumbh Mela, Mythological significance, Rituals of Kumbh to the bathing dates and weather updates of Kumbh Mela 2019. The Rituals of Kumbh section will highlight all the important rituals that will go on during the Kumbh Mela. Bathing dates section will have all the bathing dates which can be added to your mobilecalendar for reminder. The App is also equipped with a map for easy navigation during Kumbh in Prayagraj along with medical facilities available during the entire Kumbh duration. Shemaroo team will be creating content of Kumbh Meladarshan, which will be made available on its DTH & digital platforms. Shemaroo Bhakti App can be downloaded through Google Play Store or by giving a missed call on 8824022011. About Shemaroo Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is a leading global content power house, which has played a pioneering role in the arena of content ownership, aggregation and distribution. Shemaroo has been a core part of the Bollywood Industry and has managed to maintain many relationships with the best production houses over the years. With a diverse and growing collection of over 3700 titles, Shemaroo has offered premium content and services to customers in more than 30 countries, across several Indian languages. With the brand in existence for over five decades, Shemaroo continues to redefine itself to respond to the disrupting consumer environment, by delivering content across age groups in genres such as movies, comedy, devotional and kids. The companys innate ability to sense the pulse of what an audience will consume, has not only helped it become a trusted partner to few of the biggest media platforms such as YouTube, Hotstar, Star Gold, Zee Cinema, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, Tata Sky, Apple iTunes, Etisalat, but has also helped Shemaroo create entertainment experiences, in ways never thought of. Today, Shemaroo has evolved to be an entrenched player in the digital ecosystem. The entry into the Limca book of records with #FilmiGaaneAntakshri on Twitter is a proof of Shemaroo staying true to its digital first vision PWRPWR