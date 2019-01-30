Shemaroo Entertainment Brings New ‘Roast Cinema’ Formatto the Big Screen

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ~A unique take on Bollywood movies by standup comedian Gaurav Kapoor - Picture ki Cheer Phaad to release across PVR cinemas in 20 cities ~ National, 28th January 2019: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited in association with VKAAO (a JV of BookMyShow & PVR Pictures) brings to you Picture Ki Cheer Phaad, a unique take on Bollywood movies. Shemaroo, with this new movie series is taking a new format of Roast Cinema to the big screens and will be releasingit exclusively across PVR theatres in 20 citiesin India. The new series, Picture Ki Cheer Phaad, will see standup comedian, Gaurav Kapoor roast Bollywood movies in his unique style duringthe first phase of the initiative. While these movies have been entertaining on their own, adding a tadka of Picture ki Cheer Phaad and Gaurav Kapoors comic lens,the entertainment quotientof the new release is taken to the next level. The first movie is slated to release on February 1, 2019. Mr. Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said, Shemaroo has been a close part of Bollywoods cinematic evolution. With this new series, we aim to showcase the change through a humorous take on Bollywood movies. The quality of content has been in vast contrast with todays Indian cinema, and Picture Ki Cheer Phaad will reflect the same with an added sense of humor. Our main aim is to entertain the audience, showcasing yesteryear movies in a comic way without hurting anyones sentiments. The industry has matured over the years and we hope this is enjoyed alike by the moviemakers and the audience of today who are always in search of innovative content. Excited about the new project with Shemaroo,Comedian Gaurav Kapoor said, Bollywood movies of the 80s and 90s hold a special place in Indian cinema. These films always had an entertainment quotient. I am glad to be associated with Indias content pioneer and it was a pleasure working with the team at Shemaroo Entertainment. I am particularly excited to see myself on the big screen with my personalized analysis of the very same movies that my generation grew up watching. Talking about the association with Shemaroo Entertainment, Karan Ahuja, Co-Founder, VKAAO, said. We alwayslook atexploring and finding different and unique content formats to entertain our audiences. We are very excited with this project as Shemaroo brings standup comedy to the big screens. This will be one of the firsts where a standup comedian will be seen on a big screen and the new format of roast cinema should be enjoyed by the young and old alike. VKAAO, which is one of a kind Theatre On-Demand platform in India, has always encouraged unique theatrical experiences for the consumers. Picture Ki Cheerphaad certainly fits the bill. Kick starting the series is cheer phaad of the horror thriller Papi Gudia. Picture Ki Cheer Phaad will first be releasedexclusively acrossalmost 40PVR theatres through VKAAO in close to 20 cities,including Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh etc.Movie lovers can login to BookMyShow, PVR Cinemas and Vkaao and buy their ticket for a rib-tickling ride. The trailer of the first movie, Papi Gudia can be seen by clicking on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcNPiDhB7SY&t=5s About Shemaroo Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is a leading global content power house, which has played a pioneering role in the arena of content ownership, aggregation and distribution. 