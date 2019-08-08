Shemaroo Entertainment enters pre-loaded audio speaker market

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ~Launches Shemaroo Bhakti Shrimad Bhagavad Gita speaker and Shemaroo Bhakti Bhajan Vaani speaker for a wide set of audiences~Mumbai, 08, 2019: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, Indias leading content powerhouse, today announced its entry into the speaker business by launching two pre-loaded content speakers which offers devotional content. Shemaroo Bhakti Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Shemaroo Bhakti Bhajan Vani have been launched to cater to the spiritual needs and longings of the consumers. Shemaroo has been the one biggest aggregator and creator of devotional content and is already a popular choice for the audiences seeking quality devotional content. The two new speakers are easy to use and offer a varied range of curated content to fulfil the devotional needs of consumers. Shemaroos pre-loaded speakers are a perfect gift for various occasions and for all age groups. Shemaroo Bhakti Shrimad Bhagavad GitaThe Shemaroo Bhakti Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, audiobook replicates the sacred scripture of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. It comes pre-loaded with all the 18 chapters and 700 verses with the option to choose from three languages - Hindi, Sanskrit, and English. Shrimad Bhagavad Gita comes with an inbuilt life lessons on Love, Happiness, Leadership and many more that it offers. This feature is sure to bring the listeners closer to their inner self and make them calmer and more composed for a better work-life balance. Legendary artists like Suresh Wadkar, Roop Kumar Rathod & Sanj V have lent their serene voices for the verses. The device also comes along with 100 Lord Krishna bhajans in addition to the Bhagavad Geeta content. This speaker comes with a Bluetooth connectivity with an easy to use and full on functionality remote control device that gives access to an array of offerings. The device has a long battery life that runs up to 10 hours of backup, and offers superior sound powered by 6 watts speakers. This speaker can be availed at a price of Rs.4449/-.Shemaroo Bhakti Bhajan VaaniThe Shemaroo Bhakti Bhajan Vaani is an aesthetically appealing speaker that is high on functionality and offers a specially curated collection of over 1000 Bhajans, Jaaps, Aartis, Mantras and Stotras. The content list has a varied collection of songs sung by popular devotional singers like Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Narendra Chanchal, Anuradha Paudwal etc. The product also offers a varied set of options of Daily Deity list to choose from, depending upon the dedicated day to deities like Sai Baba, Lord Vishnu, Devi Maa, Lord Hanuman, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva. It also comes with an easy to use remote with search and play option. Bhajan Vani has a long battery life of 8 hours and comes with an 8 watt battery support available at a price of Rs. 3999/-. Commenting on the launch of new devices, Mr. Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said, Shemaroo started as a book circulating library 5 decades ago and kept reinventing with time by venturing into home video distribution and digital distribution to offer extraordinary experience to consumers. We are excited to venture into the speaker market that will mark the beginning of a new era. With this new addition in our business portfolio, we are sure to make these speakers a perfect gifting option for all our consumers. We have invested in curating engaging content and are confident that consumers will make this a part of their daily lives. Both the products are currently available on e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq & Paytm Mall. Soon, the products will be available across leading retail outlets and leading retail chains such as Archies & Crossword for the consumers to get a first-hand experience. About Shemaroo Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is a leading global content powerhouse, which has played a pioneering role in the arena of content ownership, aggregation and distribution. Shemaroo has been a core part of the Bollywood Industry and has managed to maintain many relationships with the best production houses over the years. With a diverse and growing collection of over 3700 titles, Shemaroo has offered premium content and services to customers in more than 30 countries, across several Indian languages. With the brand in existence for over five decades, Shemaroo continues to redefine itself to respond to the disrupting consumer environment, by delivering content across age groups in genres such as movies, comedy, devotional and kids. The companys innate ability to sense the pulse of what an audience will consume, has not only helped it become a trusted partner to few of the biggest media platforms such as YouTube, Hotstar, Star Gold, Zee Cinema, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, Tata Sky, Apple iTunes, Etisalat, but has also helped Shemaroo create entertainment experiences, in ways never thought of. Today, Shemaroo has evolved to be an entrenched player in the digital ecosystem. The entry into the Limca book of records with #FilmiGaaneAntakshri on Twitter is a proof of Shemaroo staying true to its digital first vision