Shia board to discuss mob lynching in July 28 meeting; press for strict laws

Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) The All India Shia Personal LawBoard will hold elaborate discussions on the need to have strict laws pertaining to mob lynching in its annual meeting scheduled for July 28 here. "The one-day annual meeting of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) will be held in Lucknow on July 28, and a demand will be made to the state government to frame strict laws pertaining to mob lynching," AISPLB spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas said Sunday. Referring to the mob lynching incidents reported from various parts of the country, he said members of a particular community are being targeted by the attackers. "The Shia community is of the view that strict laws are needed to curb this and even capital punishment be awarded," Abbas said. Taking a swipe at the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas' (with all, for everybodys development and having everyones trust) slogan given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AISPLB spokesperson said statements given by some leaders are "breaking the 'vishwaas' (trust) instead of enhancing it".The meeting is also likely to deliberate upon how the Shia community is being "ignored" by successive governments, he said. "The All India Shia Personal Law Board wants that acommittee be constituted on the lines of the SachcharCommittee to study the economic, social and educationalsituation of Shias," Abbas said, adding Shia Muslims are minorities among the minorities.Of the total population of the country, the Shias constitute 5 per cent, he said. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, Shia clerics from Bihar, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are likely to participate in the July 28 meeting, the spokesperson added. PTI NAV SRY