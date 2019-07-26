Shia Personal Law Board president Maulana Mirza Ashfaq dead

Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) President of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) Maulana Mirza Ashfaq died here on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack.Mirza Ashfaq (80) was on his way to address a press conference in connection with the programme of the board slated for July 28 when he suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to the Lari Cardiology Centre, where the doctors declared him dead, spokesman of the board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas said.Mirza Ashfaq, who is survived by his wife, was the president of the board for four years, he said.He was the brother of Maulana Mirza Athar, the founder of the board, Abbas added. PTI SAB IJT