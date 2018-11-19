Shia Waqf Board chief's film on Ayodhya to release next month, trailer launched

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi released on Monday the trailer of the film "Ram Janmbhoomi", which chronicles the events during the Ram temple movement since October 30, 1990, when Uttar Pradesh police had opened fire on kar sevaks moving towards Ayodhya.Rizvi is the writer and producer of the film directed by Sanoj Misra. He has has also acted in it.Rizvi said some "misled supporters of Babar" were out to spoil the atmosphere in the country by indulging in a bloodbath over the disputed structure built by Babar's commander Mir Baqi."I had also tried to broker peace between the communities and proposed that a Ram temple should come up at the site in Ayodhya and a 'masjid-e-aman' be constructed in Lucknow but my voice was drowned by the noise of fundamentalists," he said."The film starts with the incidents from October 30 to November 2, 1990, when unarmed kar sewaks (volunteers mobilised by Hindu outfits) were fired on, and the changed atmosphere has been depicted through a story with the main protagonist dying with the dream of Ram temple in his eyes," he said."No community has been targeted in the film. Instead, the wrongs, including halala, in the society have been targeted," he said.The film has Manoj Joshi, Govind Namdeo, Naznin Patni, Rajveer Singh, Disha Sachdeva and Aditya in important roles. Produced under the banner of Cinecraft Production, film is a little longer than two hours.It releases next month. PTI SAB SMI SMI ABHABH