Shilom Media Congratulates Dr. Sunil Garssa for Being Awarded FACC

Lom Harsh - the Founder of Shilom Media, an award-winning production house congratulates Dr. Sunil Garssa for his remarkable achievement of being Awarded FACC (Fellow American College of Cardiology) at New Orleans Louisiana, USA on 18th March. FACC is an institution dedicated to deal with heart-related issues. It is a fellowship of the most elite cardiologists who have dedicated more than 70% of their career to cardiology. Dr. Sunil is one of the very few elite doctors in India who is awarded FACC. He tirelessly serves the Indian community with his knowledge and expertise through his own multispeciality hospital in Jaipur with an exceptional team of more than 20 specialized doctors under the flagship of Dana Shivam Heart and Super Specialty hospital at Vidhyadhar Nagar, Jaipur. More than 625,00,000 (625 lakh) people died of heart disease (Cardio Vascular Disease) in India in 2016, according to an article published by a leading publication house in India. Deeply moved by the matter Jaipur based doctor Sunil dedicated his entire career to cardiology in order to help people who are suffering from fatal heart-related issues and has saved many lives in his career. Shilom Media feels safe proud have an another FACC Dr. in the Country to serve the community.