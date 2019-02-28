'Shimla-Chandigarh heli-taxi service launched under Udaan-II'

Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) A Shimla-Chandigarh heli-taxi service, started last May but discontinued due to lack of a dedicated chopper, was launched Thursday by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu.Prabhu launched the service under Udaan-II scheme by flagging off the chopper flight to Chandigarh from Jubbarhatti airport near Shimla through a video conference. Presently scheduled to under take three flights a week, the service would be upgraded to six a week after over a month, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told reporters on the occasion of the relaunch of the service. It will have a fare of Rs 2,880 per passenger per flight, he added.The flight under Udaan-II would take off at 10 am from Chandigarh and reach Shimla at 10.30 am, he said, adding it will leave Shimla at 10.55 am and reach Chandigarh at 11.25 am.Addressing people earlier on the occasion through video conference from New Delhi, Prabhu said the Udaan-II scheme would not only provide better air connectivity, but would also help in providing convenient, comfortable and faster travel facilities to the people in emergencies or for medical treatments.Thanking Prabhu for choosing Shimla for launch of the Udaan-II scheme, Thakur said the state has 63 helipads, while two heliports are coming up at Shimla and Kangnidhar in Mandi district. PTI DJI RAXRAX