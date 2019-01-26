Shimla, Dalhousie, Kufri, Chail get more snowfall, temp dips in HP

Shimla, Jan 26 (PTI) Several tourist places in Himachal Pradesh continued to get snowfall Saturday, further dipping the temperature in the areas, the meteorological department said.Dalhousie (10 cm), Kufri (8 cm), Chail (8 cm) and Shimla (5.6 cm) received snowfall from 5.30pm Friday to 8.30am Saturday, Shimla meteorological centre Director Manmohan Singh said.Tribal areas Kalpa and Keylong also received snowfall of 12.4 cm and 8 cm respectively during the period, he added.Besides, several areas of the state witnessed rainfall between 1.6 mm and 7 mm, he added.Cold wave conditions have further intensified in the state with most hilly areas reeling under sub-zero temperatures.The minimum temperature in Manali was minus 6.8C, minus 6C in Chail, minus 5.1C in Kufri, minus 2.6C in Dalhousie, minus 1.3C in Shimla and minus 1.2C in Solan.However tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place at a low of minus 16C, he said adding that the minimum temperature in another tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 7.3C. PTI DJI ABHABH