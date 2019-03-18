Shimla DC transferred on EC's directive

Shimla, Mar 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government transferred the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer (RO) of Shimla on the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a state official said. Director Town and Country Planning, Rajeshwar Goel, has been posted as new Shimla DC in place of Amit Kashyap, Himachal Pradesh Special Secretary Personnel Amarjeet Singh said.Kashyap has been shifted as Director tourism and civil aviation with additional charge of Director Town and Country Planning, he added.Kashyap has reportedly been shifted in connection with his "inaction" in alleged tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) by then Chopal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mukesh Repaswal in October last year. Repaswal had already been transferred on ECI's directions as Special Secretary, Education, on March 12. A day after Repaswal's transfer, the state Congress demanded registration of a criminal case against him for allegedly tampering with EVMs. In a written complaint to the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said a criminal case should be registered against Repaswal for "tampering" with EVMs. Talking to mediapersons, state Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta demanded Repaswal's custodial interrogation to find out at whose behest he had "tampered" with the EVMs. The Congress leader alleged Repaswal had tampered the EVMs at the behest of BJP leaders and that similarly EVMs may have been tampered in other places as well. Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) should be deployed outside strong rooms where EVMs have been kept, he said. Repaswal had reportedly ordered the opening of the EVM strong room in October last year without seeking prior permission. Kimta said Repaswal had opened the strong room in October last year without taking any permission from the Election Commission under the excuse of holding his revenue court there. Repaswal had broken the strong room's lock, he alleged. The Congress leader said his party had lodged the complaint with ECI and the state government at the time "but the state government did not bother to take any action". The ECI transferred him after model code of conduct came into force, he added. PTI DJI CK